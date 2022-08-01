What Are Whales Doing With Upstart Hldgs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,062,003 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $209,978.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $590.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 1128.38 with a total volume of 30,040.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $590.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $24.00 $308.5K 1.8K 4.1K UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $26.00 $184.8K 301 449 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $106.3K 336 127 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $68.0K 222 106 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $22.00 $60.7K 1.7K 190

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,727,198, the price of UPST is down -1.25% at $24.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

