This Is What Whales Are Betting On EPAM Sys

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EPAM Sys EPAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EPAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for EPAM Sys.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $297,220, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $618,640.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $500.0 for EPAM Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EPAM Sys's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EPAM Sys's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

EPAM Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EPAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $250.00 $130.2K 71 11 EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $490.00 $98.0K 34 100 EPAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $340.00 $70.8K 35 170 EPAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $340.00 $47.2K 35 70 EPAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $400.00 $45.6K 51 67

Where Is EPAM Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 206,801, the price of EPAM is up 2.72% at $358.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On EPAM Sys:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $381.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for EPAM Sys, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.