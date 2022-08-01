Looking At SIGA Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SIGA Technologies SIGA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SIGA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for SIGA Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,000, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $293,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $22.5 for SIGA Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SIGA Technologies options trades today is 5975.71 with a total volume of 13,158.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SIGA Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $22.5 over the last 30 days.

SIGA Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $63.0K 9.6K 224 SIGA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $39.4K 8.9K 2.6K SIGA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $38.9K 8.9K 1.4K SIGA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $37.0K 3.9K 249 SIGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $32.6K 4.0K 415

Where Is SIGA Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,293,281, the price of SIGA is up 0.41% at $17.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

