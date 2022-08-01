Celsius Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $269,420, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,922,946.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $125.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $315.0K 140 789 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $198.0K 59 40 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $90.00 $190.0K 408 157 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $172.0K 1.4K 155 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $166.0K 109 43

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,007,348, the price of CELH is up 11.35% at $99.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.