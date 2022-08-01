This Is What Whales Are Betting On Avis Budget Gr

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Avis Budget Gr CAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Avis Budget Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $247,528, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $210,528.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $210.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Avis Budget Gr options trades today is 172.25 with a total volume of 2,170.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Avis Budget Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $82.5K 245 50 CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $40.9K 671 104 CAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $200.00 $36.5K 113 436 CAR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $170.00 $35.0K 0 33 CAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $170.00 $34.3K 114 63

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 526,570, the price of CAR is down -0.02% at $182.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Avis Budget Gr:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $158.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

