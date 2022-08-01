Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zscaler

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $271,970 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,507,427.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $172.5 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 2412.12 with a total volume of 33,485.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $172.5 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $269.5K 14.6K 4.0K ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $200.0K 81 176 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $181.1K 14.6K 1.4K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $111.6K 14.6K 3.8K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $108.5K 14.6K 4.0K

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 811,014, the price of ZS is up 1.18% at $156.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

