Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMLX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amylyx Pharma AMLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Amylyx Pharma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 19% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $120,618, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,950,065..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $35.0 for Amylyx Pharma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amylyx Pharma's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amylyx Pharma's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Amylyx Pharma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $448.5K 324 680 AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $287.5K 324 275 AMLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $120.6K 0 90 AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $115.0K 324 225 AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $114.9K 324 275

Where Is Amylyx Pharma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 609,706, the price of AMLX is up 5.34% at $26.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Amylyx Pharma:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amylyx Pharma, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amylyx Pharma, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.