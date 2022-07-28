Looking At Procter & Gamble's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble PG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $515,954, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $599,376.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $175.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $285.2K 873 726 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $111.6K 134 147 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $87.1K 280 192 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $62.7K 891 100 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $58.5K 1.5K 169

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,251,568, the price of PG is up 1.98% at $148.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

