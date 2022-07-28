Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TTWO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive TTWO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $487,890 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $300,052.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $160.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $291.6K 13.4K 635 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $136.00 $83.2K 12 275 TTWO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $135.00 $61.7K 88 63 TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $125.00 $46.7K 1.6K 89 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $39.0K 700 360

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $291.6K 13.4K 635 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $136.00 $83.2K 12 275 TTWO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $135.00 $61.7K 88 63 TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $125.00 $46.7K 1.6K 89 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $39.0K 700 360

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,619,707, the price of TTWO is down -0.06% at $130.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $143.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.