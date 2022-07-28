This Is What Whales Are Betting On Deckers Outdoor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deckers Outdoor DECK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Deckers Outdoor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $297,355, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $203,710.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $290.0 for Deckers Outdoor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deckers Outdoor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deckers Outdoor's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Deckers Outdoor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $123.4K 39 123 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $290.00 $84.4K 542 117 DECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $270.00 $47.5K 15 12 DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $42.6K 528 335 DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $39.7K 39 181

Where Is Deckers Outdoor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 417,876, the price of DECK is up 1.06% at $284.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Deckers Outdoor:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $312.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $378.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $477.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deckers Outdoor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.