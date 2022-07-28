Wingstop Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wingstop.

Looking at options history for Wingstop WING we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $144,286 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $732,213.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $145.0 for Wingstop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wingstop's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wingstop's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Wingstop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WING CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $540.0K 329 219 WING CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $61.0K 42 70 WING PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $51.3K 0 30 WING CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $45.0K 42 14 WING PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $34.7K 1 102

Where Is Wingstop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,148,894, the price of WING is up 22.35% at $121.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Wingstop:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wingstop, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wingstop, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

