What Are Whales Doing With Plug Power

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Plug Power PLUG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLUG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Plug Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $471,863, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,214,411.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $45.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $16.00 $225.5K 9.0K 5.0K PLUG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $24.00 $212.3K 284 4.4K PLUG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $45.00 $146.1K 2.2K 1.7K PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $20.00 $85.5K 3.0K 938 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $18.00 $82.4K 2.7K 806

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 55,664,178, the price of PLUG is up 25.26% at $21.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

