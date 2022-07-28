This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $466,384 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $749,510.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $1700.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $1700.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $800.00 $288.0K 103 42 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $795.00 $100.5K 0 20 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $1700.00 $91.8K 1 0 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $890.00 $63.0K 17 9 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $800.00 $61.6K 20 5

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 293,622, the price of MELI is up 1.01% at $799.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

New Street Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

