What Are Whales Doing With Norwegian Cruise Line

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $431,170 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $163,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $66.7K 1.2K 424 NCLH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $11.50 $54.0K 6.9K 1.7K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $42.4K 1.2K 212 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $34.0K 29.7K 192 NCLH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $33.7K 29.7K 167

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,799,729, the price of NCLH is up 2.39% at $11.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $14

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

