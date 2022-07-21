This Is What Whales Are Betting On AMC Entertainment

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for AMC Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,900, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $512,766..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $27.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $27.00 $116.0K 268 550 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $27.00 $73.0K 268 565 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $51.6K 15.9K 535 AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $49.4K 15.9K 767 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $27.00 $49.1K 268 1.0K

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,293,027, the price of AMC is down -0.31% at $17.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On AMC Entertainment:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on AMC Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

