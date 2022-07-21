Royal Caribbean Gr Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $94,900 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $347,317.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $75.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 2098.67 with a total volume of 1,971.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $120.1K 5.3K 773 RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $40.00 $56.9K 916 168 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $55.6K 98 57 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $33.9K 1.1K 10 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $32.0K 6.1K 8

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,801,505, the price of RCL is down -9.12% at $35.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $56

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

