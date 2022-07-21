Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AT&T

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AT&T T.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $787,086, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $740,422.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $22.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $198.8K 697 16.7K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $18.50 $180.0K 2 3.0K T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $19.00 $171.2K 62.8K 9.7K T PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $19.00 $167.3K 87.9K 19.5K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $158.7K 697 8.2K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $198.8K 697 16.7K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $18.50 $180.0K 2 3.0K T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $19.00 $171.2K 62.8K 9.7K T PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $19.00 $167.3K 87.9K 19.5K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $158.7K 697 8.2K

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,939,534, the price of T is down -9.86% at $18.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AT&T, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.