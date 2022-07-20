Bath & Body Works Whale Trades For July 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bath & Body Works.

Looking at options history for Bath & Body Works BBWI we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $638,878 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $455,985.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Bath & Body Works over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bath & Body Works's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bath & Body Works's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Bath & Body Works Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $31.50 $240.0K 2 3.0K BBWI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $127.4K 110 711 BBWI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $117.8K 702 100 BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $29.00 $111.8K 166 528 BBWI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $109.0K 702 200

Where Is Bath & Body Works Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,894,010, the price of BBWI is up 2.86% at $30.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Bath & Body Works:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $58

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $28

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bath & Body Works, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bath & Body Works, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bath & Body Works, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.