Roblox Whale Trades For July 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $153,992 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,693,567.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $412.5K 3.3K 563 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $279.6K 3.3K 902 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $154.2K 3.3K 1.3K RBLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $40.00 $103.8K 3.3K 1.6K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $42.00 $88.7K 242 224

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,689,629, the price of RBLX is up 2.43% at $40.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

