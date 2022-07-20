Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CNK

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Cinemark Hldgs CNK we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 95% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $854,858 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $132,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $20.0 for Cinemark Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cinemark Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cinemark Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Cinemark Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $83.2K 3.0K 6.1K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $82.5K 3.0K 9.2K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $79.9K 3.0K 10.5K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $78.2K 3.0K 7.7K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $63.1K 3.0K 10.2K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $83.2K 3.0K 6.1K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $82.5K 3.0K 9.2K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $79.9K 3.0K 10.5K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $78.2K 3.0K 7.7K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $63.1K 3.0K 10.2K

Where Is Cinemark Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,350,447, the price of CNK is up 2.6% at $19.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Cinemark Hldgs:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cinemark Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cinemark Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.