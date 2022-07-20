This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Global

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 126 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 55 are puts, for a total amount of $7,214,595 and 71, calls, for a total amount of $4,531,292.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $205.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 1583.98 with a total volume of 220,238.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $65.00 $1.5M 71 5.3K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $156.4K 367 60 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $80.00 $155.8K 2.4K 21.8K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $80.00 $123.5K 2.4K 22.9K COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $103.5K 1.0K 638

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $65.00 $1.5M 71 5.3K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $156.4K 367 60 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $80.00 $155.8K 2.4K 21.8K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $80.00 $123.5K 2.4K 22.9K COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $103.5K 1.0K 638

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,229,014, the price of COIN is up 13.22% at $74.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.