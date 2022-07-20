What Are Whales Doing With Beam Therapeutics

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Beam Therapeutics BEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Beam Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $88,284, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $789,384..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Beam Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beam Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beam Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Beam Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $90.00 $240.8K 0 279 BEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $98.0K 2.7K 350 BEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $88.2K 78 314 BEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $68.5K 2 272 BEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $61.7K 2 111

Where Is Beam Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,312,546, the price of BEAM is up 2.8% at $66.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Beam Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.