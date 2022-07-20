Okta Whale Trades For July 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $700,614 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,102,624.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $100.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $124.4K 710 355 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $98.00 $95.5K 27 1.0K OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $85.8K 251 305 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $98.00 $50.1K 27 173 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $98.00 $50.0K 27 685

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,262,216, the price of OKTA is up 7.37% at $102.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $94

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

