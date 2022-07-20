Generac Hldgs Whale Trades For July 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GNRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Generac Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $345,287, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $443,092.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Generac Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Generac Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $240.00 $120.7K 273 98 GNRC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $240.00 $108.8K 510 66 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $67.0K 41 22 GNRC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $330.00 $53.7K 0 257 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $260.00 $43.7K 293 193

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 722,669, the price of GNRC is up 6.12% at $244.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $285

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $461.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Generac Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.