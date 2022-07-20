This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Digital Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $429,169 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $515,448.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $82.6K 1.8K 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $13.00 $72.4K 6.5K 780 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $12.50 $68.7K 64 873 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $20.00 $57.8K 748 437 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $52.2K 3.5K 4.0K

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 49,849,246, the price of MARA is down -3.26% at $12.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $9

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $7

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.