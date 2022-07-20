This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 49 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $994,712 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,202,425.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $350.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $295.00 $529.7K 1.4K 3.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $295.00 $222.8K 1.4K 550 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $295.00 $189.1K 1.4K 4.2K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $265.00 $136.6K 975 260 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $295.00 $115.4K 1.4K 4.8K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,798,569, the price of MSFT is up 1.53% at $263.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $354.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $312.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.