Roku Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROKU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 64 uncommon options trades for Roku.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $1,858,167, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,360,117.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $480.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $95.00 $207.6K 2.4K 458 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $120.0K 843 50 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $112.7K 573 78 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $95.6K 1.9K 112 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $88.00 $94.5K 0 25

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,941,108, the price of ROKU is up 1.87% at $89.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

