Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades For July 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,700, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $803,513.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $90.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Agnico Eagle Mines options trades today is 5741.83 with a total volume of 36,969.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Agnico Eagle Mines's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $55.00 $139.4K 1.5K 1.0K AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $85.6K 10.3K 5.0K AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $71.2K 10.3K 1.9K AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $68.4K 10.3K 2.7K AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $60.9K 10.3K 4.4K

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,903,079, the price of AEM is up 0.57% at $42.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Agnico Eagle Mines:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.