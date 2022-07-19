Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DIS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 55 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,803,450 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,900,595.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $195.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 3003.28 with a total volume of 42,604.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $483.6K 0 52 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $334.7K 134 65 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $169.4K 4.8K 648 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $139.5K 13.3K 2.9K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $139.1K 134 92

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,112,473, the price of DIS is up 4.14% at $99.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.