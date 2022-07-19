IBM Whale Trades For July 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,311,439 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $355,127.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $141.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1111.11 with a total volume of 35,589.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $141.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $381.0K 1.8K 794 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $140.00 $99.9K 1.8K 994 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $140.00 $90.7K 1.8K 561 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $61.5K 255 45 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $136.00 $59.9K 1.0K 488

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,708,588, the price of IBM is down -5.99% at $129.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

