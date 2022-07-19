Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 89 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $1,868,321 and 52, calls, for a total amount of $3,412,082.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $130.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $234.1K 19.3K 455 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $86.00 $175.5K 4.2K 12.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $85.00 $163.5K 5.5K 3.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $83.00 $124.3K 4.8K 15.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $115.0K 9.7K 188

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 50,505,400, the price of AMD is up 4.95% at $85.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $115

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Northland Capital Markets upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $95

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

