Faraday Future Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Faraday Future.

Looking at options history for Faraday Future FFIE we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $3,641,605 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $927,865.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $13.0 for Faraday Future over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Faraday Future's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Faraday Future's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

Faraday Future Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $13.00 $2.1M 0 2.0K FFIE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $12.00 $585.0K 1.9K 1.0K FFIE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $2.00 $205.0K 15 1.3K FFIE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $2.00 $200.1K 15 1.8K FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $6.50 $127.8K 164 1.9K

Where Is Faraday Future Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,818,085, the price of FFIE is down -16.64% at $5.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 178 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Faraday Future, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.