What Are Whales Doing With SolarEdge Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $392,717, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $202,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $350.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $109.7K 629 52 SEDG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $350.00 $91.2K 253 15 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $330.00 $81.2K 262 58 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $80.3K 629 120 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $61.0K 79 58

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $109.7K 629 52 SEDG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $350.00 $91.2K 253 15 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $330.00 $81.2K 262 58 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $80.3K 629 120 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $61.0K 79 58

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 273,549, the price of SEDG is up 2.28% at $287.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.