This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 73 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 56 are puts, for a total amount of $3,793,498 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $844,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $148.0 to $460.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 1951.13 with a total volume of 92,839.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $148.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $400.00 $182.6K 370 149 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $400.00 $182.6K 370 176 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $400.00 $182.5K 370 140 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $400.00 $182.5K 370 122 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $400.00 $182.4K 370 77

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,880,514, the price of NFLX is up 3.93% at $198.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $198.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

