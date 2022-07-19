Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Li Auto

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Li Auto LI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Li Auto.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $871,553, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $350,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 1108.43 with a total volume of 18,137.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $524.2K 1.5K 2.3K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $35.50 $98.5K 0 2.0K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $94.5K 3.1K 843 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $87.2K 1.5K 3.0K LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $68.2K 100 105

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,254,414, the price of LI is down -7.81% at $36.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Li Auto:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

