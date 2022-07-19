Looking At Beyond Meat's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 52 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $5,442,467 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $472,030.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $150.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Beyond Meat options trades today is 1291.0 with a total volume of 13,681.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Beyond Meat's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $691.2K 388 1 BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $45.00 $510.5K 500 507 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $264.5K 3.0K 588 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $240.8K 3.0K 402 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $216.9K 3.0K 371

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 649,594, the price of BYND is up 1.44% at $35.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Beyond Meat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.