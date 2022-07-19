Citigroup Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $341,776 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $417,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $70.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $174.9K 87.6K 165 C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $92.4K 51.4K 220 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $78.8K 10 18 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $72.0K 19.0K 343 C PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $50.9K 16.7K 420

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,676,893, the price of C is up 2.27% at $51.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

