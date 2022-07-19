Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Boeing

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,981, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $527,298..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 1876.33 with a total volume of 7,518.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $155.00 $136.2K 249 62 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $140.00 $94.9K 1.3K 385 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $140.00 $91.5K 1.3K 61 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $69.9K 2.8K 30 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $155.00 $47.4K 5.1K 1.7K

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,638,704, the price of BA is up 2.9% at $152.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $188.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

