Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,292,590 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $526,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $170.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $450.0K 62 500 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $308.5K 490 100 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $145.00 $281.7K 4 100 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $213.0K 407 100 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $81.2K 1.5K 62

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,296,618, the price of ZS is up 1.0% at $150.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

