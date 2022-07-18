What Are Whales Doing With Accenture

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture ACN we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,093,292 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $645,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $340.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $305.00 $335.9K 485 5.3K ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $214.0K 596 50 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $178.9K 385 50 ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $178.5K 357 35 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $275.00 $141.1K 190 199

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,030,392, the price of ACN is down -1.09% at $268.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Accenture:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $357.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $320

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

