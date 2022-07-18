What Are Whales Doing With Scorpio Tankers

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers STNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Scorpio Tankers.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $46,020, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $545,900..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Scorpio Tankers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Scorpio Tankers's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $37.00 $135.0K 0 600 STNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $37.00 $84.0K 0 200 STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $73.5K 1.2K 126 STNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $35.00 $63.0K 1.6K 155 STNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $46.0K 39 40

Where Is Scorpio Tankers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,123,736, the price of STNG is up 4.41% at $36.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

