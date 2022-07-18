What Are Whales Doing With DISH Network

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DISH Network DISH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DISH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for DISH Network.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $589,225, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,130.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.5 for DISH Network over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DISH Network options trades today is 1677.0 with a total volume of 24,805.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DISH Network's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

DISH Network Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $139.8K 2.5K 1.7K DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $109.7K 2.5K 2.6K DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $52.3K 2.5K 3.2K DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $50.5K 2.5K 2.9K DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $46.2K 2.5K 2.0K

Where Is DISH Network Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,285,673, the price of DISH is up 0.79% at $17.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On DISH Network:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on DISH Network, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

