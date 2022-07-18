Looking At Sunrun's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,040, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $282,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $30.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sunrun options trades today is 8063.0 with a total volume of 7,942.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sunrun's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $54.0K 30.6K 3.8K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $40.5K 3.8K 213 RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $39.0K 13.1K 730 RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $35.7K 6.6K 109 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $34.4K 104 52

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,325,588, the price of RUN is up 5.79% at $24.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $27

