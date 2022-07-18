Tesla Whale Trades For July 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 426 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 104 are puts, for a total amount of $11,001,351 and 322, calls, for a total amount of $25,941,947.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $1400.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2226.08 with a total volume of 2,061,140.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $1400.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $587.4K 5.1K 11.3K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $800.00 $415.9K 4.6K 116 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $249.6K 5.1K 11.6K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $800.00 $181.1K 4.6K 165 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $159.9K 5.1K 12.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $587.4K 5.1K 11.3K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $800.00 $415.9K 4.6K 116 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $249.6K 5.1K 11.6K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $800.00 $181.1K 4.6K 165 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $159.9K 5.1K 12.0K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,086,574, the price of TSLA is up 2.75% at $739.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1000

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $801

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1150.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $820.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.