This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $316,343 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $355,105.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $320.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 498.67 with a total volume of 1,126.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $186.7K 1.4K 1 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $210.00 $80.6K 37 228 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $197.50 $75.0K 117 135 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $197.50 $60.8K 117 78 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $210.00 $51.1K 37 35

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 394,314, the price of ENPH is up 6.12% at $206.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

