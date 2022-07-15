What Are Whales Doing With FedEx

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $190,845 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $236,336.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $230.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 1346.44 with a total volume of 621.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $200.00 $84.2K 0 26 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $210.00 $58.8K 110 36 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $210.00 $48.2K 492 145 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $220.00 $44.9K 718 42 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $41.2K 1.0K 79

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 765,804, the price of FDX is up 1.74% at $218.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $284.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $282.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $312.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $339.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

