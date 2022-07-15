This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $224,674 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,828,975.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $85.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $1.2M 14.9K 8.2K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $115.9K 38.9K 2.2K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $110.0K 1.9K 61 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $42.00 $87.6K 2.8K 100 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $52.50 $63.7K 7.3K 983

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,936,202, the price of PFE is up 0.13% at $51.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

