Alcoa Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,365,974 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $450,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $485.1K 2.1K 1.3K AA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $40.00 $272.0K 4.3K 1.3K AA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $214.0K 1.6K 0 AA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $211.0K 813 1.0K AA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $40.00 $159.9K 2.1K 2.9K

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,071,859, the price of AA is up 3.97% at $42.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

