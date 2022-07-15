Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DKNG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $887,844 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $224,409.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $40.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $580.1K 0 205 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $12.50 $91.7K 2.6K 603 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $15.00 $83.7K 196 500 DKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $15.00 $80.0K 196 250 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $57.3K 63 861

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $580.1K 0 205 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $12.50 $91.7K 2.6K 603 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $15.00 $83.7K 196 500 DKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $15.00 $80.0K 196 250 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $57.3K 63 861

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,351,855, the price of DKNG is up 13.77% at $12.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $25

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $14

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DraftKings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.