JinkoSolar Holding Co Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,480, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,386,674..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for JinkoSolar Holding Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JinkoSolar Holding Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JinkoSolar Holding Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $440.8K 919 363 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $294.4K 919 363 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $192.0K 710 331 JKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $114.2K 591 692 JKS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $80.00 $82.5K 591 663

Where Is JinkoSolar Holding Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,600,924, the price of JKS is down -2.28% at $63.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

